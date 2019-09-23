EPS for Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Expected At $0.33; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. EXPO’s profit would be $17.13 million giving it 53.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Exponent, Inc.’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 479,378 shares traded or 94.51% up from the average. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 23,663 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 258,712 shares with $19.64M value, down from 282,375 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 7.53 million shares traded or 427.89% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 54,425 shares to 224,025 valued at $81.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 45,833 shares and now owns 952,925 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is -5.48% below currents $85.17 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 27. SunTrust maintained the shares of EQR in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 52,564 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Brown Advisory reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Greenleaf has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 28,137 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Inc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 19,321 shares. 6,101 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Motco has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.15% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 962,794 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management reported 50,455 shares stake. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 5,374 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.36 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Exponent, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co owns 427 shares. 234,850 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corp De. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 79,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 353,231 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Atlanta Cap L L C reported 0.22% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 4,607 shares. Neuberger Berman owns 3.80M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 19,300 shares.