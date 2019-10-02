EPS for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Expected At $0.91; Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $0.91 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.09% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. EXPD’s profit would be $153.02M giving it 19.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s analysts see 3.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 451,179 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 18.20% above currents $21.15 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 10. See Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Heartland Express, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 122,252 shares. Voya Mgmt invested in 0% or 18,857 shares. Sei Investments has 148,063 shares. Amer International Group holds 0% or 34,621 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). The France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). 99,444 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 6,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 430,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 17,027 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 0% or 157,413 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 1,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc reported 5,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). 3,887 are held by Ameritas Partners.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Heartland Express, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heartland Express Inc. Earns 16th Quest for Quality Award – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Grand Re-Opening of Terminal in Tacoma, Washington – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 211,929 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.55 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Apple, Charles Schwab, Ciena, E*Trade, GoPro, Spotify, Stitch Fix, TD Ameritrade and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel has 110,363 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.42 million shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,254 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.05% or 34,005 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Co holds 3,109 shares. 19,800 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jane Street Gp Limited Co accumulated 95,719 shares. Amer Management Company holds 2,220 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.11% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Da Davidson And has 33,374 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0.02% or 125,660 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 64,208 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 2,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).