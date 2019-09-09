EPS for EXFO Inc. (EXFO) Expected At $0.05; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased By $23.00 Million Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. EXFO’s profit would be $2.70M giving it 18.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, EXFO Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 5,016 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.75 million shares with $81.25 million value, down from 2.25M last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 2.32M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $202.13 million. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $233.21M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,447 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 4,581 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 14,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Shine Advisory Services stated it has 168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc owns 35,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 8,120 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 137,220 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 6,650 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 1,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 45,214 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 181,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alyeska Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 21,464 are held by Hills Retail Bank Trust. 8,156 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 24.32% above currents $43.54 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 9. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Wood maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.