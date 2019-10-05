EPS for EXFO Inc. (EXF) Expected At $0.06; Polar Securities Has Raised Harmonic (HLIT) Stake By $638,050

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 76.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. T_EXF’s profit would be $3.32 million giving it 20.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, EXFO Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 600 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 127,610 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 33.87%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 2.75 million shares with $15.27M value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $560.55M valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 365,746 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M

More notable recent EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Small-Cap Biotech IPOs You Should Know About – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $270.81 million. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HLIT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 110,471 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 80,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 736,499 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 227,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association owns 12,042 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 4,356 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 148,400 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 28,649 shares. Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.54 million shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 30,411 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 60,316 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 52,000 shares.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmonic: SaaS Transition Struggling – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Harmonic Introduces Powerful New Analytics-Driven Service for Cable Operators – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmonic -4.2% on $105M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comporium Migrates to Distributed Access Architecture with Harmonic CableOSâ„¢ Solution – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.