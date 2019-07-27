EPS for Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN) Expected At $-0.02; 5 Analysts Covering Man Group plc (LON:EMG)

Among 7 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Man Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained Man Group plc (LON:EMG) on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.57 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

The stock decreased 0.42% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 166.95. About 2.13 million shares traded. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

