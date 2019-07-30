EPS for Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Expected At $0.24; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Shorts Decreased By 6.46%

Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) had a decrease of 6.46% in short interest. VEEV’s SI was 6.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.46% from 7.07 million shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 5 days are for Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV)’s short sellers to cover VEEV’s short positions. The SI to Veeva Systems Inc Class A’s float is 5.31%. The stock decreased 5.12% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 2.58 million shares traded or 76.36% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

Analysts expect Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) to report $0.24 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. XAN’s profit would be $7.65M giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Exantas Capital Corp.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 292,695 shares traded or 100.18% up from the average. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 14.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.15% the S&P500.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.82 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 98.03 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. Faddis Jonathan had sold 1,667 shares worth $189,955 on Monday, February 4. The insider Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41M.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 133,632 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,950 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 2,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Mkts Inc has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Twin Capital Mngmt has 32,710 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 19,518 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,600 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 125 shares. 48,746 are owned by Citigroup. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 0.75% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei Commerce accumulated 0.25% or 581,293 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

