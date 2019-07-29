EPS for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Expected At $-0.29; Shorts at O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (OIIM) Lowered By 35.33%

O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM) had a decrease of 35.33% in short interest. OIIM’s SI was 11,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.33% from 18,400 shares previously. With 28,500 avg volume, 0 days are for O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s short sellers to cover OIIM’s short positions. The SI to O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 6,227 shares traded. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has declined 9.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 262.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Evolent Health, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 1.26 million shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 11, 2018; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. The company has market cap of $35.93 million. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices.

More notable recent O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “O2Micro to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “System and Method for Driving Light Source Patent Granted to O2Micro – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “O2Micro Revises First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “O2Micro Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O2Micro Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $568.24 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Passport Health Plan actively seeking development partner on stalled West End campus – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27.