EPS for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Expected At $-0.29; Engaged Capital Has Decreased Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Position

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 262.50% from last quarter's $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Evolent Health, Inc.'s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 603,033 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) stake by 84.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE)'s stock declined 10.06%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 343,873 shares with $9.03 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Benchmark Electrs Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 274,102 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.58 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the shares of EVH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EVH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,644 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 7,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). D E Shaw holds 605,546 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 77,179 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 165,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 440,235 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 413,339 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank owns 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 13,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,122 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 19,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

