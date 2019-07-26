EPS for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Expected At $-0.12; Chiasma (CHMA) Shorts Up By 22.19%

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) had an increase of 22.19% in short interest. CHMA’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.19% from 35,600 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s short sellers to cover CHMA’s short positions. The SI to Chiasma Inc’s float is 0.38%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 3.67 million shares traded or 479.14% up from the average. Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has risen 314.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 310.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMA News: 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA – FOURTH, FIFTH SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL NOW BEEN REDEFINED TO DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS MEASURED WITHIN EACH TREATMENT GROUP; 20/03/2018 – CHIASMA INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE A CASH AND INVESTMENT BALANCE OF AT LEAST $35 MLN AT END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chiasma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMA); 16/03/2018 Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 14/05/2018 – Chiasma Announces FDA Agreement to Redefine Certain Secondary Endpoints in CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss $7.04M; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – UNDER SPA AGREEMENT MODIFICATION FOR CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 TRIAL, BETWEEN-ARM COMPARISONS OF 2 DESCRIPTIVE MEASURES WILL NOT BE MADE; 20/03/2018 – Chiasma 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 10/05/2018 – CHIASMA – EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS THROUGH ANTICIPATED RELEASE OF DATA FROM CHIASMA OPTIMAL TRIAL BY 2019 END; 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Evoke Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9901. About 1.53M shares traded or 98.31% up from the average. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has declined 78.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 17/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS EU POLITICAL CHALLENGES EVOKE EUROPEAN `CIVIL WAR’; 14/05/2018 – Evoke Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE SAYS DEFERRAL PROVIDES ADDED AVAILABLE CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 08/05/2018 – MOSHE ARKIN REPORTS 9.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN EVOKE PHARMA INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Amends Agreement With Mallinckrodt to Defer Development and Approval Milestone Payments for Gimoti; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC- AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS DUE UPON U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE SAYS AMENDED PACT DEFERS AMOUNT, TIMING OF TWO MILESTONES; 30/04/2018 – Evoke Granted First Gender Specific Patent for Gimoti™

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company has market cap of $177.11 million. The firm offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chiasma had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital initiated the shares of CHMA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chiasma launches stock offering; shares down 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chiasma Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of $55.0 Million of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chiasma Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chiasma Set to Join Russell 3000® Index Nasdaq:CHMA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

