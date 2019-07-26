EPS for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Expected At $-0.35; Glu Mobile Has 1.33 Sentiment

Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 96 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 72 cut down and sold their equity positions in Glu Mobile Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 77.23 million shares, up from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Glu Mobile Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 47 New Position: 49.

Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.76 EPS change or 68.47% from last quarter’s $-1.11 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 12,953 shares traded. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Evofem Biosciences Added to Russell 3000® Index – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aclaris Therapeutics and Precipio among healthcare gainers; Evofem Biosciences leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company has market cap of $226.00 million. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers AMPOWER clinical research study, Chlamydia/Gonorrhea prevention clinical trial, and reduction in the recurrence of bacterial vaginosis clinical trial.

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45M for 182.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. for 93,207 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc owns 195,264 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.94% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.84% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 320,785 shares.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Dropped 10% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 1.64M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It currently has negative earnings. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.