EPS for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Expected At $-0.35; Clearfield Has 1.62 Sentiment

Clearfield Inc (CLFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 13 reduced and sold their equity positions in Clearfield Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.81 million shares, up from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearfield Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.76 EPS change or 68.47% from last quarter’s $-1.11 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 146,737 shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has declined 15.79% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company has market cap of $279.34 million. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers AMPOWER clinical research study, Chlamydia/Gonorrhea prevention clinical trial, and reduction in the recurrence of bacterial vaginosis clinical trial.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. for 326,253 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc owns 83,824 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 53,000 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 534,999 shares.

Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.23 million for 36.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 4,807 shares traded. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) has risen 24.31% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.88% the S&P500.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $180.91 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 35.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.