EPS for EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) Expected At $0.44; Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. EVTC’s profit would be $31.77M giving it 18.81 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, EVERTEC, Inc.’s analysts see -4.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 191,283 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 20.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 86,218 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 497,703 shares with $11.31 million value, up from 411,485 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.22M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Americold Rlty Tr stake by 18,650 shares to 324,670 valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 110,425 shares and now owns 11,123 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was reduced too.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 27.36 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

