EPS for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Expected At $-0.26; Dorman Products (DORM) SI Decreased By 7.51%

Analysts expect Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Everspin Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 62,457 shares traded. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) has declined 14.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MRAM News: 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New 2.9% Position in Everspin; 30/05/2018 – Everspin Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Everspin Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRAM); 19/03/2018 – Everspin Signs Long-term Patent License Agreement With Alps Electric; 26/03/2018 – Everspin Bolsters Executive Team With Promotion and New Hire; 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 41c; 23/05/2018 – Everspin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies 1Q Rev $14.9M; 19/03/2018 – EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES -CO, ALPS TO MUTUALLY GRANT LICENSES TO MAGNETORESISTIVE-BASED 3D SENSOR PATENT PORTFOLIOS FOR MAGNETORESISTIVE SENSOR PRODUCTS

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had a decrease of 7.51% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.51% from 2.57M shares previously. With 173,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 8.83%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory products to clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $118.38 million. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

More notable recent Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Everspin and Phison Partner to Bring Spin Torque Transfer MRAM to Next Generation Enterprise SSD Controllers – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Everspin Technologies Cuts Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Everspin to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on August 7 – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Enables Emerging Memories for the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 22.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.