EPS for Eversource Energy (ES) Expected At $0.77; Zpr Investment Management Increased Transact Technologies (TACT) Position

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.32% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. ES’s profit would be $244.32M giving it 25.03 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Eversource Energy’s analysts see -20.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.59 million shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER: EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL NOT SUPERIOR; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Eversource Energy 1Q Rev $2.29B; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER; 28/04/2018 – Clay Cntr Dispat: Eversource: Filing ‘fully addresses’ Northern Pass criticism; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Files Preliminary Proxy Statement; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Concluded That Eversource’s Offer Is Not a Superior Proposal; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Zpr Investment Management increased Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) stake by 69.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management acquired 37,270 shares as Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)’s stock declined 16.13%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 90,865 shares with $831,000 value, up from 53,595 last quarter. Transact Technologies Inc now has $94.04M valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 19,794 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TACT) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Rebound in Tesla Stock Is for Real and Should Continue – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Profound Medical Sells First TULSA-PRO® System in Japan – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 316,606 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 351,880 shares in its portfolio. Punch And Associates Investment Incorporated owns 363,700 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 10,970 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. 125,200 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 38,158 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 63,477 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 32,441 shares. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 26,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 396 shares stake.

Zpr Investment Management decreased Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) stake by 12,653 shares to 9,320 valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) stake by 22,901 shares and now owns 37,869 shares. Delek Us Hldgs Inc New was reduced too.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,100 activity. Shares for $88,100 were bought by DILLON JOHN on Monday, March 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ES in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital.