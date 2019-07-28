EPS for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Expected At $-0.37; Shorts at Halcon Resources (HK) Raised By 0.47%

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.19% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.63% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 417,366 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC EVBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.59, REV VIEW $136.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Everbridge Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Eight Times Average; 11/04/2018 – Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 122nd Running of the Boston Marathon; 24/04/2018 – Everbridge Announces Integration of its IT Incident Response Automation Solution with Cherwell Service Management; 05/03/2018 RadioResource: Everbridge Makes $33.6M Offer for Norway’s Unified Messaging Systems; 23/03/2018 – Everbridge Announces Final Result of the Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Loss $12.3M; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge revenue surges 34 pct; 30/04/2018 – Everbridge Appoints Tracy Reinhold as Chief Security Officer

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. HK’s SI was 32.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 31.93M shares previously. With 3.72 million avg volume, 9 days are for Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK)’s short sellers to cover HK’s short positions. The SI to Halcon Resources Corporation’s float is 35.87%. It closed at $0.1596 lastly. It is down 94.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HK News: 04/04/2018 – Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of the West Quito Draw Acquisition, the Expiration of its Monument Draw East Option and; 17/05/2018 – Halcon Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – Halcon Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Halcon Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HK); 04/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES CORP – ELECTED NOT TO EXERCISE ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MONUMENT DRAW EAST OPTION; 02/05/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.21 million. The firm primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Among 2 analysts covering Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halcon Resources had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) earned “Hold” rating by Johnson Rice on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Halcon Resources (HK) Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EVBG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Everbridge Proves Its Mettle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everbridge Inc.: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Share Price Is Up 86% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.