EPS for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Expected At $-0.37; Prescott General Partners Has Cut Its Wayfair (W) Stake

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.19% from last quarter's $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.'s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.52. About 417,139 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500.

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 16.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott General Partners Llc analyzed 691,016 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)'s stock rose 20.41%. The Prescott General Partners Llc holds 3.52 million shares with $522.04 million value, down from 4.21M last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $12.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 1.66 million shares traded or 14.88% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 29 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of W in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. CFRA maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $150 target.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $9.47 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591. Shares for $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew. The insider Shah Niraj sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67 million. Conine Steven had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.56 million. Oblak Steve sold 152 shares worth $16,542. Macri Edmond had sold 500 shares worth $57,790 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 84,250 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,904 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,300 shares. Citigroup holds 0.07% or 495,920 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 603,035 shares. 1,018 were reported by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,440 shares stake. 3,943 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Paragon Mngmt reported 150 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,037 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 456,742 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 2.80 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,196 shares or 0% of the stock.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The Company's SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.