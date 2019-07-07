EPS for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected At $1.63; REPSOL S.A. SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (REPYY) Sellers Decreased By 89.3% Their Shorts

REPSOL S.A. SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had a decrease of 89.3% in short interest. REPYY’s SI was 38,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 89.3% from 361,700 shares previously. With 232,500 avg volume, 0 days are for REPSOL S.A. SPONSORED ADR SPAIN (OTCMKTS:REPYY)’s short sellers to cover REPYY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 154,707 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $1.63 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 29.37% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. EEFT’s profit would be $84.04M giving it 25.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see 111.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 359,835 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. The Company’s Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil reserves. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas .

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Euronet Worldwide, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,715 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,180 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.78% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). De Burlo Group Inc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 91,800 shares. Pembroke Mngmt invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2.24M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 13,418 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Gru Llp reported 30,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Linden Advsr Limited Partnership owns 52,386 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership owns 491,118 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Art Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 8,338 shares. Wedge Mngmt L L P Nc has 4,203 shares.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 38.27 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.