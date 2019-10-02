EPS for Euronav NV (EURN) Expected At $-0.20; Bandwidth – Class A (BAND) Shorts Increased By 12.88%

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report $-0.20 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Euronav NV’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 288,011 shares traded. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has declined 0.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EURN News: 25/04/2018 – Euronav freight rates fall as challenging market continues; 08/05/2018 – EURONAV NV – AFTER ACQUISITION OF VOTING SECURITIES/VOTING RIGHTS ON 24 APRIL 2018, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP HOLDS 5.05% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN THE CO; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME – CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS, 1 FORMER DIRECTOR, EURONAV ENTERED INTO MOU WITH PLAINTIFFS OF 2 LAWSUITS TO SETTLE ACTIONS OF THE LAWSUITS; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME SAYS PLAINTIFFS OF THE 2 LAWSUITS “CHALLENGE” CO’S PROPOSED MERGER WITH EURONAV; 21/03/2018 – Euronav announces final year results 2017; 22/05/2018 – Euronav Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Euronav Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronav Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gener8 Maritime, Inc. Sets June 11, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Euronav NV

Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND) had an increase of 12.88% in short interest. BAND's SI was 657,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.88% from 582,400 shares previously. With 292,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND)'s short sellers to cover BAND's short positions. The SI to Bandwidth Inc – Class A's float is 5.37%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 167,561 shares traded. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 112.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) news were published by:

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. It currently has negative earnings. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

Among 3 analysts covering Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bandwidth has $9000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79’s average target is 20.68% above currents $65.46 stock price. Bandwidth had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CPaaS and Other. It has a 220.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises.