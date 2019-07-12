EPS for EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Expected At $-0.45; TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD. (TCLHF) Sellers Decreased By 26.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 381.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, EuroDry Ltd.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 76 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD. (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) had a decrease of 26.48% in short interest. TCLHF’s SI was 499,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.48% from 679,700 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 555 days are for TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD. (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)’s short sellers to cover TCLHF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 1,000 shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes, distributes, and sells colour television sets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates through Television and Others divisions. It has a 5.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers 3D and LED TVs, ice screens, and accessories; and DVD players, dockings, and sound bars.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.14 million. The firm owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

