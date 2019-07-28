EPS for EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Expected At $-0.45; Laureate Education – Class A (LAUR) Shorts Increased By 19.85%

Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR) had an increase of 19.85% in short interest. LAUR’s SI was 1.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.85% from 1.28M shares previously. With 536,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s short sellers to cover LAUR’s short positions. The SI to Laureate Education Inc – Class A’s float is 1.44%. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 451,356 shares traded. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has risen 15.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LAUR News: 23/05/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings, Including ‘B’ Corporate Credit Rating on Laureate Education; 09/05/2018 – LAUR 1Q EPS 59C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. LOSS/SHR 51C; 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.26 BLN TO $4.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education Sees 2018 Rev $4.26B-$4.3B; 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education 1Q Net $111.5M; 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education Is Reaffirming Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education Backs FY18 Rev $3.885B-$3.92B; 25/04/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION IN DEAL VALUED AT $400M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Laureate Education ‘B’ Rtg, Dbt Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education 1Q Rev $885.3M

Analysts expect EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 381.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, EuroDry Ltd.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 726 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.27 million. The firm owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

