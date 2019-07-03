EPS for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Expected At $1.10; SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (SDXOF) Shorts Up By 3.39%

Analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ETFC’s profit would be $268.60 million giving it 10.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.50 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. SDXOF’s SI was 665,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 643,900 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 605 days are for SODEXO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s short sellers to cover SDXOF’s short positions. It closed at $114.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Among 4 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. E*TRADE Financial had 11 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. On Friday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Friday, January 4 report.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of stock or 2,200 shares. Another trade for 45,724 shares valued at $2.17 million was sold by Roessner Karl A. 21,928 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing E-Trade (ETFC) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) May 2019 DARTs Increase 2% From April – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interactive Brokers’ (IBKR) June DARTs Down Sequentially – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Millennium Ltd Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 550,191 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 3,259 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.04% or 19.50M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 539,857 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 142,229 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 161,504 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 26,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 42,921 shares. Strs Ohio reported 143,357 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 466,762 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

