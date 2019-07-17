EPS for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Expected At $0.49; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Sentiment Is 1.32

Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 208 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 157 sold and trimmed stock positions in Mohawk Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 54.32 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mohawk Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 111 Increased: 134 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ETH’s profit would be $13.02M giving it 10.94 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s analysts see 58.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 302,204 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c

Among 2 analysts covering Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ethan Allen Interiors had 3 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty downgraded the shares of ETH in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 15,027 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,168 were accumulated by Grp Inc Inc. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Amp Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,300 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Ser Automobile Association reported 17,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Limited Partnership has 65,172 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Yorktown Management & Rech Inc owns 10,000 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 235,546 shares. Jennison Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $569.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 3.01 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 407,914 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.