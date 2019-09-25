EPS for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Expected At $0.32; Soros Fund Management Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ETH’s profit would be $8.51 million giving it 14.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s analysts see -30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 284,428 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 135,000 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 315,000 shares with $43.99 million value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $499.57 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 18.51% above currents $131.97 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased First Data Corp New stake by 392,938 shares to 827,402 valued at $22.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 56,000 shares and now owns 86,300 shares. Falcon Minerals Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

