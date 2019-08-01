EPS for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Expected At $0.78; LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LYSCF) Shorts Raised By 20.76%

Analysts expect ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.85% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. ESE’s profit would be $20.27M giving it 26.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 163,968 shares traded or 48.40% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) had an increase of 20.76% in short interest. LYSCF’s SI was 1.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.76% from 1.48M shares previously. With 107,300 avg volume, 17 days are for LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s short sellers to cover LYSCF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.39% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.785. About 46,254 shares traded. Lynas Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Malaysia; and Mt.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.81M shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 35 shares. 100 are owned by West Oak Capital Lc. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 301,449 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 56 shares. M&T Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested in 0.01% or 54,272 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 24,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 54,440 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 2,195 shares stake. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 6,487 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 8,463 shares.

