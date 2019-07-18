EPS for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Expected At $0.78; Cavco Industries (CVCO) Shorts Down By 2.21%

Analysts expect ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.85% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. ESE’s profit would be $20.26 million giving it 26.40 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 45,665 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 32.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) had a decrease of 2.21% in short interest. CVCO’s SI was 314,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.21% from 321,800 shares previously. With 137,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s short sellers to cover CVCO’s short positions. The SI to Cavco Industries Inc’s float is 3.68%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.11. About 11,771 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESCO Technologies Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 9,574 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 78,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Brown Advisory stated it has 552,061 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,396 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 2,195 shares. 3,127 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 364,659 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 54,440 shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested in 98,989 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 216,548 shares. Monetary Management Group, Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 25.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Cavco Industries, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Capital Ww Investors stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 307 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 114,246 shares. 707,725 were reported by Vanguard Group. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 72,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 13,195 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 823 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 70,324 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,399 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 7,879 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 270,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 13,734 shares.