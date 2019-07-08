EPS for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Expected At $1.64; Mill Road Capital Management Lifted By $791,398 Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) stake by 30.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mill Road Capital Management Llc acquired 395,699 shares as Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP)’s stock declined 5.25%. The Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $4.67M value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Huttig Bldg Prods Inc now has $66.90M valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 792 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report $1.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. ERIE’s profit would be $84.20M giving it 40.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Erie Indemnity Company’s analysts see 13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $264.73. About 6,832 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Amendment to Existing Rights Plan to Protect Net Operating Loss Carryforwards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550 on Friday, March 8. TANNER DELBERT H bought $9,638 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 96 shares. 113,703 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Lc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Rbf Cap Lc has 477,721 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mill Road Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 530,727 were accumulated by Perritt Incorporated. Teton has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Millennium Management Llc holds 78,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 575,925 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 10,000 shares stake. Moreover, Boston has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Barclays Public Limited reported 31 shares.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.59 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 46.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 282,728 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 10,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,265 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 35,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,810 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 2,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 36 are owned by Fincl Services Corp. Atlantic Union Natl Bank has 143,025 shares for 7.07% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1,558 shares. Bridgeway has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Prudential invested in 3,666 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was made by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher to Buy Minority Stake in Renomia a.s – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.