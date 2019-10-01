EPS for Equity Residential (EQR) Expected At $0.88; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 24 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 29 decreased and sold their stakes in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 50.43 million shares, up from 47.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. EQR’s profit would be $326.35 million giving it 24.51 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Equity Residential’s analysts see 2.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.99 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 43.09 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Prudential Financial reported 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oppenheimer And reported 28,247 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtn Lc owns 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 450,033 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp owns 71,534 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd reported 23,450 shares stake. 21,976 are held by Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6.74 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Asset One Commerce Ltd accumulated 984,632 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 20,308 are owned by Element Management Llc. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Telemus Llc reported 13,862 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -5.72% below currents $86.26 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 15.42 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 12.32 million shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.76% invested in the company for 938,632 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 258,223 shares.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $646.15 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.