EPS for Equity Residential (EQR) Expected At $0.88; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Cts (CTS) Stake

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. EQR’s profit would be $326.35 million giving it 24.46 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Equity Residential’s analysts see 2.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.44M shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Cts Corp (CTS) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 80,122 shares as Cts Corp (CTS)’s stock rose 5.35%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 637,327 shares with $17.58M value, up from 557,205 last quarter. Cts Corp now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 80,132 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.32-Adj EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 17/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corp Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS)

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.93 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -5.54% below currents $86.1 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 6. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8000 target in Friday, August 23 report.

