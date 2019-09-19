EPS for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Expected At $0.17; PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PRA Health Sciences has $11800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $118’s average target is 13.02% above currents $104.41 stock price. PRA Health Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. EQC’s profit would be $20.73 million giving it 49.57 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Equity Commonwealth’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 440,674 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%

Equity Commonwealth is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm offers integrated services, such as data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It has a 43.85 P/E ratio. It also provides product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

