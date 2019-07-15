EPS for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Expected At $0.15; Shorts at Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Raised By 25.23%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) had an increase of 25.23% in short interest. EPRT’s SI was 685,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.23% from 547,300 shares previously. With 346,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s short sellers to cover EPRT’s short positions. The SI to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 155,174 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. EQC’s profit would be $18.28M giving it 54.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Equity Commonwealth’s analysts see -21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 80,130 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 54.08 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

