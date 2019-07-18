EPS for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Expected At $0.15; BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (BAYP) SI Decreased By 57.31%

BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:BAYP) had a decrease of 57.31% in short interest. BAYP’s SI was 14,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.31% from 34,900 shares previously. The stock 98.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. EQC’s profit would be $18.28 million giving it 55.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Equity Commonwealth’s analysts see -21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 316,571 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Equity Commonwealth is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion.