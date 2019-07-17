EPS for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Expected At $2.70; Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc acquired 67,000 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 9.12%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 570,931 shares with $11.24M value, up from 503,931 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 101,183 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Analysts expect Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) to report $2.70 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 10.20% from last quarter’s $2.45 EPS. T_EQB’s profit would be $44.94 million giving it 6.90 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $2.72 EPS previously, Equitable Group Inc.’s analysts see -0.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 3,125 shares traded. Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQB in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”.

More recent Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equitable Group Inc.’s (TSE:EQB) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Theglobeandmail.com published the news titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” on February 26, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX WASATCH FUNDS TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 31, 2018 was also an interesting one.