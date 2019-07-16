EPS for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Expected At $5.14; Last Week Chimera Investment (CIM) Coverage

Analysts expect Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) to report $5.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 4.28% from last quarter’s $5.37 EPS. EQIX’s profit would be $432.12M giving it 25.15 P/E if the $5.14 EPS is correct. After having $5.95 EPS previously, Equinix, Inc.’s analysts see -13.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. See Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Equinix, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Heritage Invsts has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 23,242 shares. Rafferty Asset Management reported 0.14% stake. Private Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 190,579 shares. Renaissance Limited Co holds 61,100 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 92,796 shares. Massachusetts Fin Commerce Ma reported 0.04% stake. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 20 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1.22 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Advisor Prtn Limited Company holds 0.1% or 1,674 shares.

Equinix, Inc. connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. The company has market cap of $43.46 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.39% in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 63,006 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 19,965 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 769,206 shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 4.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of