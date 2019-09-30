EPS for Equifax Inc. (EFX) Expected At $1.44; Geron (GERN) SI Decreased By 1.44%

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EFX’s profit would be $174.07M giving it 24.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Equifax Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) had a decrease of 1.44% in short interest. GERN's SI was 45.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.44% from 45.71M shares previously. With 2.19M avg volume, 21 days are for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)'s short sellers to cover GERN's short positions. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 735,294 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $254.37 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 171.85% above currents $1.35 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Needham.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.