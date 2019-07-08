EPS for EQT (EQT) Expected At $0.03; Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 278,642 shares with $32.32 million value, down from 371,033 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 68,599 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Analysts expect EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 93.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. EQT’s profit would be $7.67M giving it 127.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, EQT Corporation’s analysts see -96.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 369,182 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Inv stated it has 13,560 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 220 shares. 16,283 are owned by Retirement Planning Grp. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 1,980 shares. 143,178 were accumulated by Bartlett & Lc. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 9,270 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability accumulated 39,860 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Menta Cap Ltd Liability owns 2,136 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 1,412 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 7,073 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 19,122 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Loop Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Friday, February 22. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $132 target.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $170.99M for 17.91 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 49,783 shares to 214,036 valued at $43.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 304,009 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Shares for $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Centofanti Erin R. bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $5 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.