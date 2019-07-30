EPS for ePlus inc. (PLUS) Expected At $1.08; Dynex Capital Has 1.81 Sentiment

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 76 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 42 sold and reduced their holdings in Dynex Capital Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 37.34 million shares, up from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dynex Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 13.60% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. PLUS’s profit would be $14.71 million giving it 17.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, ePlus inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 30,114 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief

Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. for 131,638 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 310,600 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.16% invested in the company for 127,434 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,559 shares.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.99 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

It closed at $17 lastly. It is down 9.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500.

