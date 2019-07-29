EPS for EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Expected At $0.97; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. EPAM’s profit would be $52.99M giving it 51.28 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, EPAM Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.96. About 124,353 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust for 72,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 104,902 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 53,412 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,745 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $228.55 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 7,902 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) has risen 5.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited invested in 0% or 12,116 shares. 47,340 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.18% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 20,395 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 36,698 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 3,835 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 596,471 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1.96M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Loomis Sayles And L P accumulated 124,669 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.53% or 175,061 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Walleye Trading Llc holds 1,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) rating on Monday, February 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $164 target.