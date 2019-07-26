EPS for EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Expected At $0.97; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories has $350 highest and $34000 lowest target. $343.33’s average target is 7.40% above currents $319.67 stock price. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1. See Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $340.0000 350.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $330 New Target: $350 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $340 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. EPAM’s profit would be $52.99M giving it 50.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, EPAM Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 239,867 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bio-Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories: More Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moodyâ€™s Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: Bio-Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Thursday, August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $319.67. About 140,634 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 51,746 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 83,284 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Amp Investors Limited holds 16,220 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 18,346 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 669 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 223,804 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,445 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 50 shares. 17 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 1,139 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 106,919 were accumulated by Hoplite Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,013 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company has market cap of $9.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. The Life Science segment develops, makes, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.79 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 47.57 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corp invested in 13,793 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 6,464 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. North Star Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,209 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,507 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.37% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Advisors Asset holds 0.03% or 10,560 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 12,200 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co reported 1.62% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Alps Advsr owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,434 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.31% or 3,569 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 21,349 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 22 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 190 shares.