EPS for Entravision Communications (EVC) Expected At $0.06; Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Hexcel Corp New (HXL) stake by 28.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 724,635 shares as Hexcel Corp New (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 1.81M shares with $125.04M value, down from 2.53 million last quarter. Hexcel Corp New now has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 181,843 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter

Analysts expect Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. EVC’s profit would be $5.36 million giving it 13.02 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Entravision Communications Corporation’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.125. About 134,974 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.54M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $279.22 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, children's programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

