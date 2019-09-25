EPS for Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Expected At $1.00; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 68 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 48 sold and decreased positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 23.23 million shares, up from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 23 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. EFSC’s profit would be $26.88 million giving it 10.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 6,542 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 16,393 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management L P holds 0.54% or 970,975 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 93,634 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Natixis Advisors L P invested in 77,548 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 60,879 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 69,903 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 1.54% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 93,558 shares. Northern Trust holds 425,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Cwm Lc invested in 300 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 4,900 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 32,100 shares stake.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s (NASDAQ:EFSC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Enterprise Bank & Trust donates $500,000 to NM nonprofits – Albuquerque Business First” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 111,941 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 64.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber Liquidators too expensive, says founder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber Liquidators settles overtime case – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators +16% amid go-private talk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 391,825 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Advisors Llc has 2.07% invested in the company for 313,243 shares. The New York-based Claar Advisors Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 423,911 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $262.47 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $6.31 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity.