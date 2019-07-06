EPS for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Expected At $1.05; MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (MEIYF) Shorts Increased By 345.76%

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. NPO’s profit would be $21.42 million giving it 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, EnPro Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 45.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 36,415 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) had an increase of 345.76% in short interest. MEIYF’s SI was 425,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 345.76% from 95,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1419 days are for MERCIALYS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MEIYF)’s short sellers to cover MEIYF’s short positions. It closed at $12.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Wereldhave’s 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019.

Mercialys is one of the top real estate companies in France and Europe, specializing in the enhancement, transformation and promotion of shopping centers. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. Mercialys owns a real estate portfolio of 56 sites, with more than 875,000 sq.m of retail space throughout metropolitan France and some of the French overseas territories. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm develops a global vision for its sites so they can constantly evolve, anticipating changes in consumer buying behavior.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 63,497 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 7,399 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 6,828 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 104 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 44 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 272,963 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 6,843 shares. 88 are held by Glenmede Na. Capital Fund Sa reported 4,500 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.03% or 52,801 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc has 0.25% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Martingale Asset Management L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 58,135 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity. Gulfo Adele M. also bought $4,981 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Wednesday, March 20.