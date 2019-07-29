EPS for EnerSys (ENS) Expected At $1.32; Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (JOF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 15 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 21.33 million shares, up from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report $1.32 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. ENS’s profit would be $56.57 million giving it 12.68 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, EnerSys’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 23,344 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. The company has market cap of $244.24 million. Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1,117 shares traded. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) has declined 20.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.30% the S&P500.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 17.95 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. Sechrist Todd M. also sold $1.70 million worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares.

