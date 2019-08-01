EPS for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Expected At $0.36; Motorcar Parts America (MPAA) Sentiment Is 1.38

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 39 trimmed and sold positions in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 20.96 million shares, up from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 43 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ET’s profit would be $943.07 million giving it 10.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Energy Transfer LP’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 2.38 million shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $340.78 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 247,189 shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fine Capital Partners L.P. has 3.84% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.47% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 507,311 shares.

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $755,616 for 112.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.45% negative EPS growth.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.88 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.