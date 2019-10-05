EPS for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Expected At $0.36; American Capital Management Lifted Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stake

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ET’s profit would be $931.00 million giving it 8.96 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Energy Transfer LP’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 8.35M shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased Manhattan Associates (MANH) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 15,480 shares as Manhattan Associates (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 1.37 million shares with $95.13 million value, up from 1.36M last quarter. Manhattan Associates now has $5.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 413,023 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C

American Capital Management Inc decreased Liveramp Holdings stake by 22,945 shares to 1.05 million valued at $51.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,135 shares and now owns 79,950 shares. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: All About The Jobs Number – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Manhattan Associates Opens New India Facility – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 13.84% above currents $84.33 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Among 3 analysts covering Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energy Transfer LP has $2400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is 75.74% above currents $12.9 stock price. Energy Transfer LP had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Wednesday, September 18 report.