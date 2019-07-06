EPS for Energous (WATT) Expected At $-0.37; Shorts at MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD SPONSORED ADR MA (MLYBY) Lowered By 89.54%

MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD SPONSORED ADR MA (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) had a decrease of 89.54% in short interest. MLYBY’s SI was 3,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 89.54% from 30,600 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 1 days are for MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD SPONSORED ADR MA (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s short sellers to cover MLYBY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 348 shares traded. Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.92% from last quarter’s $-0.48 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Energous Corporation’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 256,132 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. Sereda Brian J also sold $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on Monday, February 4. Johnston Cesar sold $25,538 worth of stock or 3,400 shares.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $132.30 million. The company's technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 431,438 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 63,006 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James Assocs holds 13,178 shares. Blackrock holds 1.45 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). 350 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Lc. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Charles Schwab accumulated 54,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 3.15% or 584,325 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 22,145 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,470 shares. 517,382 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

