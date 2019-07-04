EPS for Energous (WATT) Expected At $-0.37; Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Stake

Analysts expect Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.92% from last quarter’s $-0.48 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Energous Corporation’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 101,854 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 102,056 shares as Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA)’s stock declined 5.66%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 95,129 shares with $1.39 million value, down from 197,185 last quarter. Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va now has $379.32 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 100,704 shares traded or 106.56% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $138,996 activity. $25,538 worth of stock was sold by Sereda Brian J on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 Johnston Cesar sold $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 3,400 shares.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $126.85 million. The company's technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P holds 16,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 13,178 shares. Washington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 63,006 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 517,382 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Northern owns 275,940 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). 12,344 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. 150 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. 403,009 are owned by Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 1,605 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by National Securities with “Buy”.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 70,838 shares to 296,039 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chart Inds Inc stake by 11,740 shares and now owns 17,301 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 250,938 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 46,238 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0% or 701 shares. Fsi Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 2.22% or 140,537 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 649,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Management Co Inc has invested 0.13% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 21,215 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 36,330 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 26,014 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 22,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,474 shares. Haverford Tru Company stated it has 10,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,909 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 18,000 shares.

