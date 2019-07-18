EPS for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Expected At $0.46; Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted By $3.06 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 229.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc acquired 15,163 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 21,759 shares with $4.40M value, up from 6,596 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $262.12. About 480,333 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. ENR’s profit would be $32.14M giving it 21.92 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 130.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 202,524 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 14.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Backs FY Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.40; 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend For Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Energizer Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENR); 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS – CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisiti; 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings Declares Dividend of 29c; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisition Of Spectrum Brands’ Battery And Portable Lighting Products Business; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Remains on Track to Close the Sale of Its Global Battery and Lighting Business to Energizer Holdings for $2B in Cash in the 2H; 10/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results On May 2, 2018

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) stake by 14,280 shares to 4,846 valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stake by 3,210 shares and now owns 27,258 shares. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Co has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1.85 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. 971 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,012 shares. Barr E S accumulated 1,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 18,611 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,908 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 16,898 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,791 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny accumulated 26,019 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Baxter Bros reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sei Investments Commerce holds 0.08% or 122,262 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 480 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc owns 8,256 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W, worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600. $351,106 worth of stock was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14.

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ENR in report on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of ENR in report on Wednesday, June 19 to “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

