EPS for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Expected At $-0.28; GENOIL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GNOLF) SI Decreased By 36.36%

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 40.43% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s analysts see -24.32% EPS growth. It closed at $1.59 lastly. It is down 62.88% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.31% the S&P500.

GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) had a decrease of 36.36% in short interest. GNOLF’s SI was 3,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.36% from 5,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.029 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Genoil Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides hydroconversion fixed bed technology solutions to the upstream and downstream gas and oil industry in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.45 million. The firm specializes in heavy oil upgrading, oily water separation, process system optimization, development, engineering, design and equipment supply, installation, start up, and commissioning of services to oil production, refining, marine, and related markets. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and develops the Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader, a catalytic hydroconversion technology that upgrades and enhances the yields from high sulphur, acidic, heavy crude, bitumen, and refinery residues.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. The company has market cap of $11.80 million. The Company’s photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions.