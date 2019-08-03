EPS for Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Expected At $-0.80; T-mobile US Has 1.02 Sentiment

T-mobile US Inc (TMUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 215 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 211 sold and trimmed stock positions in T-mobile US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 263.18 million shares, up from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding T-mobile US Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 24 to 22 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 161 Increased: 155 New Position: 60.

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 151,305 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 12.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. for 455,724 shares. Tekne Capital Management Llc owns 644,253 shares or 11.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 11.03% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The New York-based Corvex Management Lp has invested 8.58% in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 501,208 shares.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $66.42 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $118.68 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.