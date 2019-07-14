EPS for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Expected At $0.39; Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) stake by 38.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT)’s stock rose 3.24%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 60,000 shares with $647,000 value, down from 96,973 last quarter. Independence Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 337,750 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 1.77M shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 13,161 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 74,564 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.08% or 82,483 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,935 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 24,987 shares in its portfolio. 701,801 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Pinebridge LP owns 166,961 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Art Lc accumulated 33,297 shares. Bard Assoc Inc owns 178,001 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 82,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 88,123 shares.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $73.70 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 50.29 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.